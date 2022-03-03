Fan asks Priyanka Chopra 'where's the baby?' after her solo outing, another fan replies 'mother can take a break...'

New Delhi: Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas was recently papped in LA while she was out shopping in a comfy, casual outfit. The stunner looked super chic in a black graphic tee, blue yoga pants and a camo print jacket.

From the pictures shared by paps on Instagram, it seems Priyanka had decided to go solo on her shopping outing as she wasn't accompanied by her hubby Nick Jonas or her newborn baby.

Out of curiosity, one fan asked Chopra about her baby and wrote, "Where's the baby?".

Although Nick and Priyanka had announced the news of welcoming their baby in January, they still haven't revealed the baby's gender, name or face. Needless to say, fans are curious to know about the new member of the Chopra-Jonas family.

Responding to the 'baby' comment, another fan retaliated and said, "At home maybe. With the baby's father. Both the parents can share responsibilities and the mother can take a break once in a while. Is it too tough to understand or do you accompany you mom everywhere?"

Take a look at the post:

Earlier this year, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in a surprise move, made an announcement about them welcoming a baby via surrogacy.

They wrote, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

Recently, she also shared a glimpse of her and Nick's baby's lovely toys in an Instagram photo dump.

In one of the pictures, from her photo dump, fans got a glimpse of a few toys kept on a desk drawer along with an idol of Lord Krishna.

On the work front, she was last seen in 'The Matrix Resurrections' in 2021.