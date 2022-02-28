'Nani' Madhu Chopra reveals Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are yet to name their baby

New Delhi: Global sensation Priyanka Chopra's mother and cosmetic clinic owner Madhu Chopra recently had a chat with paparazzi at an event in Mumbai as her clinic completed 14 years.

During the press conference, paps asked Chopra about becoming a 'nani' or grandmother as Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their child this year through surrogacy.

She told paps, "Nani bane toh bahut bahut khushi hui mujhe (I was so happy to become a grandmother). I am only smiling all the time. I’m very happy."

When asked about the name of the newest addition to the Chopra and Jonas family, Madhu said, "Abhi nahi rakha hai. Jab pandit naam nikaalege tab hoga. Abhi nahi."

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Earlier this year, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas in a surprise move, made an announcement about them welcoming a baby via surrogacy.

They wrote, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

Recently, she also shared a glimpse of her and Nick's baby's lovely toys in an Instagram photo dump.

In one of the pictures, from her photo dump, fans got a glimpse of a few toys kept on a desk drawer along with an idol of Lord Krishna.

On the work front, she was last seen in 'The Matrix Resurrections' in 2021.