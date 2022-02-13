IPL 2022 auction: Fans think Aryan Khan borrowed dad Shah Rukh Khan's blazer - Pic proof

New Delhi: After Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's appearance at the IPL 2022 auction at Bengaluru made headlines, fans have noticed that the star kid attended the auction in his dad's Dolce & Gabbana black blazer.

A few fans took to Twitter to share a picture of Aryan Khan in the blazer and dug up an old picture of SRK in the same blazer. They were pleasantly surprised to know that Aryan Khan may have raided his father's wardrobe to dress up for his first public appearance after his arrest and bail in a drugs case last year.

Take a look at the tweets:

This year, the IPL mega auction is taking place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. A total of 590 players -- 370 Indians and 220 overseas can be bought for the Indian Premier League.

IPL mega auction 2022 marks Aryan Khan’s first public appearance after he was held by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in jail for 25 day last year in an alleged drugs on cruise case in October. The star kid was later granted bail by the Bombay High Court.