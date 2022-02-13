IPL 2022 mega auction: Juhi Chawla welcomes ‘young owners’ Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and Jahnavi Mehta to KKR

New Delhi: Actress Juhi Chawla is elated to welcome 'bunch of young owners' to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) family at the IPL 2022 mega auction. Taking to Instagram, Juhi welcomed Shah Rukh Khan’s kids Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan along with her daughter Jahnavi Mehta on board. The trio made up for the absence of their respective parents, SRK and Juhi - who are co-owners of KKR team.

Taking to Instagram, Juhi Chawla wrote, “Welcome to our KKR players , Shreyas Iyer , Pat Cummins , Nitish Rana …and our bunch of young owners Aryan , Suhana and Jahnavi ..!!! Thank you Venky and allllll our KKR staff .Super grateful and Super happy”. She shared a photo collage along with the caption.

The upper half of the photo has Shreyas Iyer, Pat Cummins and Nitish Rana in it. The second half of the photo collage, shows Jahnavi, Aryan and Suhana sitting on a table. Jahnavi is dressed in a black blazer. Aryan is wearing black t-shirt with a matching blazer. Suhana Khan was dressed in a white tank top with a white blazer. She kept her hair open and had makeup on.

This was also Suhana Khan’s first time at the IPL auction. Aryan and Jahnavi were present at the IPL auction last year as well. The photos of the same had gone viral.

So happy to see both the KKR kids, Aryan and Jahnavi at the Auction table ..

@iamsrk @KKRiders pic.twitter.com/Hb2G7ZLqeF — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) February 18, 2021

This year, the IPL mega auction is taking place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. A total of 590 players -- 370 Indians and 220 overseas can be bought for the Indian Premier League.

IPL mega auction 2022 marks Aryan Khan’s first public appearance after he was held by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in jail for 25 day last year in an alleged drugs on cruise case in October. The star kid was later granted bail by the Bombay High Court.