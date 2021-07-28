I don’t judge those who choose porn as their profession: Salman Khan's former girlfriend Somy Ali on Raj Kundra arrest

New Delhi: Actress Shilpa Shetty's businessman husband Raj Kundra has been sent to 14-day judicial custody in a case related to the production and distribution of pornographic content. Reacting to the controversy, Salman Khan's rumoured former girlfriend Somy Ali said that she doesn't judge those who are involved in it.

Hindustan Times quoted Somy Ali as saying, "The mere taboo of talking about sex or porn ignites more curiosity. Personally, I don’t judge those who choose porn as their profession as long as no one is hurt or sexually trafficked. It is pivotal that there shouldn’t be any sort of coercion. Otherwise, what anyone chooses to do sexually is none of my or anyone’s business. We have no right to judge anyone. I have nothing against people who engage in pornography or those who make it their profession."

She also talked about the importance of sex education as times are changing and bold content is shown in web series and movies.

"I deem this to be a cinematic and artistic progression. Intimate love has no meaning without intimacy, hence, kissing or depicting scenes of passion should and must be a norm. It’s a step forward and it’s about time that in 2021 we are able to create such art and be more realistic when it comes to the normalcy of humans being sexual creatures. The more nonchalant our attitude is towards something; the less people will have to hide from wanting to admit to what they like or dislike such as watching porn. I must be emphatic that while I don’t judge anyone, it is absolutely unacceptable to me if the artist is being harmed in any pornographic ventures. Other than that I’ve absolutely nothing against porn," she said.

Somy Ali is now an activist, working for women's rights, victims of domestic and sexual abuse. She is the founder and president of No More Tears USA and is happy working for society.