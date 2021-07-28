हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Somy Ali

I don’t judge those who choose porn as their profession: Salman Khan's former girlfriend Somy Ali on Raj Kundra arrest

Somy Ali also talked about the importance of sex education as times are changing and bold content is shown in web-series and movies. 

I don’t judge those who choose porn as their profession: Salman Khan&#039;s former girlfriend Somy Ali on Raj Kundra arrest
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Shilpa Shetty's businessman husband Raj Kundra has been sent to 14-day judicial custody in a case related to the production and distribution of pornographic content. Reacting to the controversy, Salman Khan's rumoured former girlfriend Somy Ali said that she doesn't judge those who are involved in it. 

Hindustan Times quoted Somy Ali as saying, "The mere taboo of talking about sex or porn ignites more curiosity. Personally, I don’t judge those who choose porn as their profession as long as no one is hurt or sexually trafficked. It is pivotal that there shouldn’t be any sort of coercion. Otherwise, what anyone chooses to do sexually is none of my or anyone’s business. We have no right to judge anyone. I have nothing against people who engage in pornography or those who make it their profession."

She also talked about the importance of sex education as times are changing and bold content is shown in web series and movies. 

"I deem this to be a cinematic and artistic progression. Intimate love has no meaning without intimacy, hence, kissing or depicting scenes of passion should and must be a norm. It’s a step forward and it’s about time that in 2021 we are able to create such art and be more realistic when it comes to the normalcy of humans being sexual creatures. The more nonchalant our attitude is towards something; the less people will have to hide from wanting to admit to what they like or dislike such as watching porn. I must be emphatic that while I don’t judge anyone, it is absolutely unacceptable to me if the artist is being harmed in any pornographic ventures. Other than that I’ve absolutely nothing against porn," she said.

Somy Ali is now an activist, working for women's rights, victims of domestic and sexual abuse. She is the founder and president of No More Tears USA and is happy working for society. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Somy AliRaj Kundra arrestPornography banPornographyraj kundra Pornography caseSalman Khan former girlfriendSalman Khan girlfriend
Next
Story

Fresh pics of Aamir Khan and former wife Kiran Rao from Laal Singh Chaddha sets break internet!

Must Watch

PT1M46S

Breaking News: Sikhs for Justice's conspiracy to stop PM Modi from hoisting the flag on Independence Day