हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Deepika Padukone

Influencer takes HUGE dig at Deepika Padukone, indirectly calls her 'fake' - Here's what happened

'Gehraiyaan' star DDeepika Padukone was indirectly called 'fake' by an Instagram influencer Freddy Birdy. Here's why.

Influencer takes HUGE dig at Deepika Padukone, indirectly calls her &#039;fake&#039; - Here&#039;s what happened
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: There has been a lot of buzz suggesting that Deepika Padukone and Instagram influencer Freddy Birdy are in a feud, especially after the latter's direct post for DP. It all started when an Instagram influencer, popular for insult humour, shared a post on how women's clothes from Gehraiyaan will get shorter as the release date for the film approaches.

After this post, Deepika Padukone shared a post on 'morons' which wasn't directed to anyone in particular. However, Freddy assumed it was for him. So, in response, he wrote a direct post addressing Deepika in it.

dp

He wrote, "Dear Deepika, I’m not ‘mocking you’ for wearing tiny clothes. You can wear your hemlines till your toes or your ears. For all I care. And thank you for calling me a ‘moron’. It’s the only non-fake thing you’ve uttered in your entire career." He had tagged Deepika in the post as well.

Freddy

After this, he made his Instagram account private, limiting users from viewing his post.

Earlier, when Deepika Padukone had arrived at the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, she was trolled online for her short black dress after pictures from the sets emerged on social media. 

Meanwhile, the Amazon Original movie Gehraiyaan is directed by Shakun Batra. The much-awaited film starring Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi looks beneath the surface of complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go and taking control of ones’ life path. 

The film will have its World Premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Deepika PadukoneFreddy birdyGehraiyaan
Next
Story

'My name is...': This is how Salman Khan introduced himself to John Travolta - Watch

Must Watch

PT38S

UP Elections 2022: The Election Commission has taken a big decision, removed these restrictions. Election Commission