Influencer takes HUGE dig at Deepika Padukone, indirectly calls her 'fake' - Here's what happened

New Delhi: There has been a lot of buzz suggesting that Deepika Padukone and Instagram influencer Freddy Birdy are in a feud, especially after the latter's direct post for DP. It all started when an Instagram influencer, popular for insult humour, shared a post on how women's clothes from Gehraiyaan will get shorter as the release date for the film approaches.

After this post, Deepika Padukone shared a post on 'morons' which wasn't directed to anyone in particular. However, Freddy assumed it was for him. So, in response, he wrote a direct post addressing Deepika in it.

He wrote, "Dear Deepika, I’m not ‘mocking you’ for wearing tiny clothes. You can wear your hemlines till your toes or your ears. For all I care. And thank you for calling me a ‘moron’. It’s the only non-fake thing you’ve uttered in your entire career." He had tagged Deepika in the post as well.

After this, he made his Instagram account private, limiting users from viewing his post.

Earlier, when Deepika Padukone had arrived at the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, she was trolled online for her short black dress after pictures from the sets emerged on social media.

Meanwhile, the Amazon Original movie Gehraiyaan is directed by Shakun Batra. The much-awaited film starring Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi looks beneath the surface of complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go and taking control of ones’ life path.

The film will have its World Premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022.