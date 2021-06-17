Inside Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna's wedding album, check their unseen viral photos!

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna tied the knot on January 17, 2001. The power couple got married with only family and close friends in attendance. After two decades, their wedding album is now viral!

While their wedding anniversary is not around the corner, a few of their unseen pictures have found its way on the internet. Take a look:

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna donned traditional wear, looking absolutely stunning. Twinkle wore a gorgeous red wedding lehenga with exquisite gold jewellery while Akki rocked a white sherwani with a red stole.

Not many know that the duo got married at ace designer Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's residence in Mumbai. Both dated for a few years, before tying the knot, finally. The couple has two children - son Aarav, and daughter Nitara. Aarav is currently studying in the UK.

Twinkle Khanna is known for calling spade a spade. She received a lot of accolades for her satirical writings of late. She is also an avid user of social media and keeps sharing interesting anecdotes.

While Akshay is a busy man with films like 'Ram Setu', 'Bellbottom', Atrangi Re and Hera Pheri 3 in his kitty.