Jacqueline Fernandez looks irresistible in a smouldering new picture!

New Delhi: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez is basking in the success of her latest song Paani Paani with Badshah. The stunner took to her social media account and uploaded an irresistible post with a poem.

Jacqueline teased a picture in an all-white attire and went for a golden necklace, earrings and bracelet to add elegance to her look. She struck a ravishing pose as she looks away from the camera and has a heartwarming smile on her face. 

To go with the actress has shared a poem as well while her caption reads: Persephone Girl

The poem named 'Persephone Girl' talks about a girl who is the source of happiness and how the world bends in front of her. The girl is a strong personality whom even hell and death fear. The poem written by Nikita Gill seems to resonate with the actress who is all smiles always and ready for any challenge that comes her way.

Jacqueline has a handful of big banner movies in her kitty which include Bachchan Pandey, Kick 2, Bhoot Police, Ram Setu and Cirkus.

 

