ira khan

Jawani me buddhi: Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan gets trolled, Sona Mohapatra gives netizen befitting reply!

Singer Sona Mohapatra came to Ira Khan's defence after a troll targeted her on her physical appearance.

Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Aamir Khan's Ira Khan, on her latest Instagram post, was trolled on her physical appearance by a netizen. The hate comment was in reply to singer Sona Mohapatra's comment on Ira's post, the singer had called the star kid 'Dolly'.

To this, the troll wrote hateful remarks on Ira's appearance and said that she doesn't look like a 'doll': "tujhe ye dolly kahan se dikh rhi hai."

Ira

Sona Mohapatra gave a befitting reply to the troll asking him to get a job and not show his frustration online. She wrote, "aapke paas obviously kuch kaam nahin hai, frustrated ho kar yahan pe apne loser life ka poison yahaan pe faila rahe ho. Jao kuch kaam seekho aur karo , loser banke apne ma-baap ko neecha mat dikhao."

Aamir Khan's daughter has been vocal about suffering from depression and opened up on facing mental health issues on social media.

Ira Khan is Aamir's daughter with his first wife Reena Dutta, with whom he also has a son named Junaid. Ira Khan stepped into showbiz by making her directorial debut in 2019 with the stage production 'Euripides' Medea'.

She is dating Nupur Shikhare, who is a fitness trainer. Ira Khan made her relationship official with her boyfriend on Instagram on the occasion of Promise Day in 2021. 

