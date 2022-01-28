Ira Khan ditches saree and dons red hot avatar in a sizzling gown, Fatima Sana Shaikh reacts!

New Delhi: Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan is an avid social media user who loves to drop interesting pictures and videos online. Ira took to Instagram and teased a photoshoot picture from her 'red hair days'.

Dressed in a sexy red tube gown, Ira Khan looked uber hot. She captioned the picture post: I think it's time to go red again. @photographybyroozbeh #tbt #redhair #red #redismycolor #photography #photoshoot #shoot

Many friends and fans commented on her look including Dangal actress Fatina Sana Shaikh and boyfriend Nupur Shikhare.

Aamir Khan's daughter has been vocal about suffering from depression and opened up on facing mental health issues on social media.

Ira Khan is Aamir's daughter with his first wife Reena Dutta, with whom he also has a son named Junaid. Ira Khan stepped into showbiz by making her directorial debut in 2019 with the stage production 'Euripides' Medea'.

She is dating Nupur Shikhare, who is a fitness trainer. Ira Khan made her relationship official with her boyfriend on Instagram on the occasion of Promise Day in 2021.