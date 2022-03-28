हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
'Kaise itni jaldi hogi': Ranbir Kapoor's aunt BREAKS silence on his wedding rumours with Alia Bhatt

Actor Ranbir Kapoor's aunt Rima Jain revealed that there haven't been any preparations for his rumoured wedding with Alia Bhatt.

New Delhi: Lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been making headlines for the past few days as rumours of their wedding were abuzz among fans. The adorable couple has been mum about their marriage plans even though reports suggested that they might get married in April this year. 

They have been dating for over four years now and fans are super excited to know if they're going to take the next big step in their relationship.

Speaking about the rumours, Ranbir Kapoor's aunt Rima Jain told Pinkvilla, "Nothing that I know of as yet. They will get married but I don’t know when. They will decide and then suddenly you'll will all get to know."

She further said, "Hum log ne kuch prepare hi nahin kiya toh shaadi kaise itni jaldi hogi (We haven’t prepared anything yet, so how will the wedding happen so soon?). It will be shocking for me also if it’s true. Wedding will definitely happen, but I don’t know when."

Ranbir and Alia will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time in ‘Bramhastra’. The film has been in the making for a staggering five years and is director Ayan Mukerji's dream project. 

The film will be in three parts and is “a new original cinematic universe inspired by deeply rooted concepts and tales in Indian mythology but set in the modern world, with epic storytelling of fantasy, adventure, good vs evil, love and hope; all told using cutting edge technology and never-seen-before visual spectacles”.

Brahmastra will release on 9th September 2022 in five languages including - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Apart from Ranbir and Alia, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

