Wedding bells for B-Town lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt? Here's what we know

Do we hear wedding bells for star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt? The duo recently visited Indian designer Beena Kannan, the lead designer of Seematti textiles, which specialises in bridal wear.

Photo courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Do we hear wedding bells for star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt? The duo recently visited Indian designer Beena Kannan, the lead designer of Seematti textiles, which specialises in bridal wear.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most adored couples of Bollywood. The duo has been dating for more than four years and fans are eagerly waiting for them to announce their wedding soon.

The pair recently visited Indian designer Beena Kannan who is the CEO and lead designer of Seematti textiles, which specialises in bridalwear.

Talking about her achievements, she is also a 2007 Guinness Book Record holder for the longest ever silk saree, created by her.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kannan shared a picture featuring herself with Alia and Ranbir. She captioned the post as "With @aliaabhatt & Ranbir Kapoor".

While Alia looked radiant in a white floral accentuated kurta, Ranbir looked handsome as always in a navy blue shirt paired with blue jeans.

Soon after Kannan shared the picture, fans of Alia and Ranbir flocked the comments section asking, "Is it Wedding bells?"One fan wrote, "Shaadi kab hai?" (When is the wedding)"

It look likes wedding bells..." wrote another.However, some fans also speculated the picture might be taken during a dress trial for their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, 'Brahmastra' has been in the making for the last seven years. Ranbir and Alia had also fallen in love on the sets of the film.

It will release in theatres on September 9 in five Indian languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni are also a part of the film. 

