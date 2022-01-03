Kajol BRUTALLY trolled for airport walk, 'pressure tez hoga' say netizens - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Kajol was recently trolled after her airport walk went viral on social media. The actress was seen fast-walking from the airport gate to the parking area, leading to many netizens calling her 'Rajdhani Express'.

But that's not all. Many netizens also trolled her further for her walk and claimed that maybe she wanted to hurry to the washroom, that's why she was walking so fast.

Ace photographer Viral Bhayani shared the video of her airport walk on Instagram, inviting netizens to comment on it.

Watch the video here:

While one netizen commented, "Pressure hoga tez", another said, "Washroom jana hoga."

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in the family-drama Tribhanga which released on Netflix.

She has many upcoming projects such as the biopic 'Sasi Lalitha', 'Velaiilla Pattadhari 3', Rajkumar Hirani's satirical comedy with SRK and Revathi's film 'The Last Hurrah'.

On the personal front, Ajay Devgn and Kajol married in 1999 and are proud parents to two children - Nysa and son Yug. Kajol is the daughter of actor Tanuja and director Shomu Mukherjee.