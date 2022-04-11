New Delhi: Bollywood diva Kajol who is known for her cheeky and on-the-face humour has left fans in splits once again with her latest video on Instagram. The 'Tribhanga' actress recenty shared a video in which she played the game 'This or That' and answered a couple of interesting questions.

For the unversed, in a 'This or That' game, one is supposed to choose between two options such as 'reading a book' or 'listening to music'.

The first question asked to Kajol was asked to choose between 'sweet or savoury', then 'listening to music or reading a book', 'gym or yoga' and 'reading minds or seeing the future'. Kajol chose 'sweet', 'both', 'yoga', and 'seeing the future'.

But the funniest answer Kajol gave was to the questions: 'Bite an ice-cream or lick an ice-cream'. To this, Kajol said, "Whatever makes it lasts longer." The actress bursts into laughter after giving the cheeky answer.

Kajol shared the video on her Instagram with the caption, "My team made me do this!"

Take a look at the funny post:

Kajol last featured in the Netflix film 'Tribhanga' along with Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar.

Before that, she was seen opposite her husband Ajay Devgn in 'Tanhaji'.

Her work includes several superhits such as 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Gupt: The Hidden Truth', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'…'My Name Is Khan', among others.