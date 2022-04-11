हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kajol

Kajol favors what lasts longer, see the video to uncover the secret - Watch

Kajol played a fun game of 'This or That' with her team and shared a hilarious video of the same on Instagram.

Kajol favors what lasts longer, see the video to uncover the secret - Watch
Pic Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood diva Kajol who is known for her cheeky and on-the-face humour has left fans in splits once again with her latest video on Instagram. The 'Tribhanga' actress recenty shared a video in which she played the game 'This or That' and answered a couple of interesting questions.

For the unversed, in a 'This or That' game, one is supposed to choose between two options such as 'reading a book' or 'listening to music'. 

The first question asked to Kajol was asked to choose between 'sweet or savoury', then 'listening to music or reading a book', 'gym or yoga' and 'reading minds or seeing the future'. Kajol chose 'sweet', 'both', 'yoga', and 'seeing the future'.

But the funniest answer Kajol gave was to the questions: 'Bite an ice-cream or lick an ice-cream'. To this, Kajol said, "Whatever makes it lasts longer." The actress bursts into laughter after giving the cheeky answer.

Kajol shared the video on her Instagram with the caption, "My team made me do this!"

Take a look at the funny post:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

 

Kajol last featured in the Netflix film 'Tribhanga' along with Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar.

Before that, she was seen opposite her husband Ajay Devgn in 'Tanhaji'.

Her work includes several superhits such as 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Gupt: The Hidden Truth', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'…'My Name Is Khan', among others.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
KajolKajol viral videoAjay DevgnKajol funny interview
Next
Story

'Writer' Deepika Padukone pens down her first poetry

Must Watch

PT6M38S

Pakistan Politics: Nawaz Sharif to return to Lahore