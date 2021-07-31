Kangana Ranaut begins her weekend on thoughtful note, looks gorgeous in emerald green dress! - See pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut started her weekend on a pensive note, it appears. On Friday night (July 30), the actress took to Instagram to share beautiful clicks of her leaning against her balcony and lost deep in thought. In the pictures, she's seen wearing an emerald green dress and paired with a beautiful pendant. The actress's curls also add to her alluring presence and draw one's attention.

In the caption, she wrote, "Nikalna khuld se aadam ka sunte aaye hain lekin, bahut be-aabru hokar tere kuche se ham nikle -GHALIB".

Check out her latest clicks:

Earlier, Kangana had taken to social media to mourn the loss of a fan Dr Deepa Sharma, who was in the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh when a devastating landslide took away her life on July 25. “She was a great fan, she sent me lovely letters and showered me with gifts and sweets also visited my house in Manali .... Oh !!! Seems like a big jolt… This is beyond tragic... Oh God,” wrote the ‘Queen’ actress on her social media.

On the work front, Kangana will next be seen in A L Vijay’s biopic on late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa Thalaivi and Razneesh Ghai’s action-thriller Dhaakad.