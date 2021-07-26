Kangana Ranaut mourns the death of a fan in Himachal landslide, calls it ‘beyond tragic’

New Delhi: Kangana Ranaut is heartbroken at the sudden death of her 34 years old fan, Dr Deepa Sharma, who was in the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh when a devastating landslide took away her life on Sunday (July 25). Kangana took to her Instagram stories to share her shock and grief at the news and to extend condolences to Deepa’s family.

“She was a great fan, she sent me lovely letters and showered me with gifts and sweets also visited my house in Manali .... Oh !!! Seems like a big jolt… This is beyond tragic... Oh God,” wrote the ‘Queen’ actress.

Reminiscing how she first met Deepa, Kangana wrote, “I still remember I was in Jaipur filming for Manikarnika and many fans waited in my hotel lobby, I paid no heed to the crowd but she saw me and screamed she gave me no time and hugged me tight. Ever since we stayed in touch and today this horrible news and that too in Himachal landslide accident I feel terrible”.

The 34 years old actress also extended her condolences to Deepa’s family. “My condolences to the family and friends of Dr. Deepa. You will always be in my heart... come back again please,” wrote Kangana.

The ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ actress also urged her fans not to travel to mountains during the rainy season as it is very dangerous.

“Also to all the people who are travelling to mountains in the rains, please know it’s a terrible idea, landslides are natural in this weather but because of many tunnels, highways and roads construction we are messing with mountains and valleys natural balance and geometry because of all the constructions and bombings for drilling and digging the mountains and making tunnels and highways these landslides have become violent and too destructive.... Please refrain from visiting Himalayas in this season.... Please it’s a request.”

On the work front, Kangana will next be seen in A L Vijay’s biopic on late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa Thalaivi and Razneesh Ghai’s action-thriller Dhaakad.