Kangana Ranaut claims someone from China tried to hack her Instagram account!

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram Story and informed everyone that someone in China had tried to access her account on the photo-sharing application on Wednesday.

"Last night I got an Instagram alert as someone tried to hack my account in China, the alert disappeared suddenly, and this morning all my stories about Talibanis have disappeared. My account was disabled. After calling Instagram people I could access it, but as I try to write I am getting logged out of my account again and again," she wrote.

Kangana described the suspicious activity as a "very big international conspiracy".

"Took my sister's phone to do this story, as she has my account opened on her phone as well. This is a very big international conspiracy... Unbelievable," she added.

Earlier this year, Kangana's Twitter account was suspended for her offensive tweets, and since then she has been actively expressing her views on different topics on Instagram.

On the workfront, Kangana is all set to make her digital debut as a producer with the upcoming film ‘Tiku Weds Sheru.’ The ‘Gangster’ actress will be seen in ‘Thalaivi’, a biopic on late legendary actress turned politician J Jayalalithaa. The film's release was postponed due to the COVID outbreak. She is also part of the films ‘Tejas’ and ‘Dhaakad’ among others.