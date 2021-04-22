Kangana Ranaut courts controversy over COVID vaccine tweet, bashed by netizens for finding it 'amusing'!

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut has once again courted trouble for her words. Known for her statements making headlines all over, this time she irked netizens over the COVID-19 vaccine jab. The actress tweeted that after bashing the government for it, now anti-national elements are desperate for the same vaccine to save their lives.

Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter and wrote: Now these anti national elements are desperate for the same vaccine they never wanted and campaigned against .... ha ha ha then you all hate me for laughing.... I agree it’s all very tragic but some of it is amusing as well .. ha ha ha

A friend of mine who got first jab got covid positive, he says it felt too mild so it definitely works, interestingly PM has been requesting everyone who was eligible to get vaccination, huge stocks got expired because of rumours spread by antinational elements, what to do !! — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 21, 2021

Her tweet didn't go down too well with the masses, especially at a time when the country has witnessed 3 lakh new COVID cases, creating a world record of the highest single-day spike.

Here's how the netizens slammed Kangana for showing insensitivity in crisis:

How can you laugh during these desperate times. Shame. — (@bhoootkaaal) April 21, 2021

Stupid... No one was against Vaccines... Only that some concerned people were rightfully demanding the research data for Covaxin... Which is till date not available... Yes we are laughing... On ur stupidity — Vinod Kumar (@VinodKu50386877) April 21, 2021

Where's the amusing part ? If no respect for us alive, have some respect for 1000s dying everyday due to govt apathy — Jaspreet Singh (@jaspreet20) April 22, 2021

Earlier, she was trolled online after she posted a picture of Durga Ashtami prasad bhog with onions. Soon after her picture post on Twitter, netizens flooded her timeline with reactions - some funny while others bashing her.

She got massively slammed for posting onions in her Navratri bhog post.

For the unversed, during the 9-day Navratri festival, eating onions and garlic are prohibited. People usually fast and perform puja rituals, praying to 9 different forms of Maa Durga during the festival.

This year, Chaitra Navratri began on April 13 and concluded with Ram Navami on April 21 respectively.