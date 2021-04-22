हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut courts controversy over COVID vaccine tweet, bashed by netizens for finding it 'amusing'!

Kangana Ranaut was earlier trolled online after she posted a picture of Durga Ashtami prasad bhog with onions. Soon after her picture post on Twitter, netizens flooded her timeline with reactions - some funny while others bashing her. 

Kangana Ranaut courts controversy over COVID vaccine tweet, bashed by netizens for finding it &#039;amusing&#039;!
Pic Courtesy: TV show still

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut has once again courted trouble for her words. Known for her statements making headlines all over, this time she irked netizens over the COVID-19 vaccine jab. The actress tweeted that after bashing the government for it, now anti-national elements are desperate for the same vaccine to save their lives. 

Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter and wrote: Now these anti national elements are desperate for the same vaccine they never wanted and campaigned against .... ha ha ha then you all hate me for laughing.... I agree it’s all very tragic but some of it is amusing as well .. ha ha ha

Her tweet didn't go down too well with the masses, especially at a time when the country has witnessed 3 lakh new COVID cases, creating a world record of the highest single-day spike. 

Here's how the netizens slammed Kangana for showing insensitivity in crisis: 

Earlier, she was trolled online after she posted a picture of Durga Ashtami prasad bhog with onions. Soon after her picture post on Twitter, netizens flooded her timeline with reactions - some funny while others bashing her. 

She got massively slammed for posting onions in her Navratri bhog post.

For the unversed, during the 9-day Navratri festival, eating onions and garlic are prohibited. People usually fast and perform puja rituals, praying to 9 different forms of Maa Durga during the festival. 

This year, Chaitra Navratri began on April 13 and concluded with Ram Navami on April 21 respectively.

 

