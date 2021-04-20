हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut BRUTALLY trolled for posting pic of Durga Ashtami prasad with 'onions', netizens call her 'anti-Hindu'!

Kangana Ranaut got massively slammed for posting onions in her Navratri bhog post.

Kangana Ranaut BRUTALLY trolled for posting pic of Durga Ashtami prasad with &#039;onions&#039;, netizens call her &#039;anti-Hindu&#039;!
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut got brutally trolled online after she posted a picture of Durga Ashtami bhog prasad with onions. Soon after her picture post on Twitter, netizens flooded her timeline with reactions - some funny while others bashing her. 

Kangana Ranaut got massively slammed for posting onions in her Navratri bhog post. She tweeted: Imagine to be fasting on ashtami when parsadam in your house looks like this .... अष्टमी की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ

Here's what some of the netizens posted on her timeline: 

For the unversed, during the 9-day Navratri festival, eating onions and garlic are prohibited. People usually fast and perform puja rituals, praying to 9 different forms of Maa Durga during the festival. 

This year, Chaitra Navratri began on April 13 and will last till Ram Navami on April 21 respectively.

On the eighth day (Ashtami) of Navratri, devotees worship the Mahagauri - a form of Goddess Durga form. She is an avatar of Devi Parvati, the divine consort of Lord Shiva. It is believed that anyone who worships the goddess gets relief from all the sufferings in life. 

The day begins with taking a bath, wearing new clothes and praying to the goddess in her Mahagauri avatar. After the puja is done, the traditional bhog of puri, halwa and black chana (black chickpeas) is offered to the goddess along with red chunari, bangles, and all the cosmetic items such as Mehendi cone, vermillion etc amongst other things. 

Kanjak puja or Kanya puja is a much revered ritual of Navratri. It is performed by all those who observe fasts during the festival. It is only after offering prayers to the 9 little girls, called Kanjaks, who are called at home and offered the bhog along with some gift, red chunari, bangles, or money as a token of love, the devotee breaks the fast. Also, along with 9 little girls, prayers are also offered to one young boy, who also gets the bhog and presents. 

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, celebrations are low key as most temples are either closed for the public or allowing only minimum attendance. Therefore, it is best advised to perform the puja at home and pray to the goddess for the safety and wellbeing of all. 

Here's wishing everyone a very happy Navratri!

 

