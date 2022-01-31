हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut finds Nawazuddin Siddiqui 'so hot' in his quirky avatar from Tiku weds Sheru sets

In the picture shared by Kangana Ranaut, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was seen wearing a gown and a shimmery tiara.

Kangana Ranaut finds Nawazuddin Siddiqui &#039;so hot&#039; in his quirky avatar from Tiku weds Sheru sets
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Kangana Ranaut, on Monday, shared pictures from the sets of her maiden production, `Tiku Weds Sheru`.

The actor took to her Instagram story to post two pictures of Nawazuddin Siddiqui from the sets of the film, who appeared in a shocking avatar, wearing a `Disney Princess`-like gown, with a wig and a tiara.

Kangana praised Nawaz`s look, which apparently seemed was for a song in the film, and called him "So hot!!".

kangana

Two more men dressed as females, could be seen standing behind Nawaz and apparently were performing their dance step.

She posted another picture and captioned it "Bijli giraane main hoon aayi", adding a thunder emoji to it.

In this picture, Nawaz can be seen walking with utmost swagger, while the others are seen dancing.

The photos gave `Hawa Hawai` vibes at the first glance and the sets looked very grand.

`Tiku Weds Sheru` also stars debutante and renowned TV actor, Avneet Kaur, opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film, produced by Kangana`s home production, Manikarnika films, is slated to release this year. 

