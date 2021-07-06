Kangana Ranaut reacts to Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao divorce, says 'why in interfaith marriage, children come out only Muslims'

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is known for speaking her mind, and more often than not it has landed her in trouble. On Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao's recent divorce announcement, the Queen actress shared her thoughts.

Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram and in her story wrote: At one point In Punjab most families raised one son as a Hindu and another one as a Sikh, this trend has never been seen among Hindus and Muslims or Sikhs or Muslims, or anyone else with Muslims for that matter, with Aamir Khan sir’s second divorce I wonder in an interfaith marriage why children come out only Muslims. Why woman cannot continue to be Hindu? with changing times we must change this, this practice is archaic and regressive… if in one family if Hindu, Jain, Buddhist, Sikh, RadhaSwami and atheists can live together then why not Muslims? Why must one change one’s religion to marry a Muslim?”

Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao decided to end their 15 years old marriage. The power couple announced the separation on July 3 with a joint statement.

“In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other."

“We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about," the statement added.

“A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap. We request our well wishers for good wishes and blessings, and hope that - like us - you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey. Thanks and love, Kiran and Aamir."