हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tehseen Poonawalla

Lock Upp: Tehseen Poonawalla REVEALS he slept with a big industrialist on request of her husband

Tehseen Poonawalla told that once he had to sign a contract and had to sleep with a big industrialist woman.

Lock Upp: Tehseen Poonawalla REVEALS he slept with a big industrialist on request of her husband
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Political analyst and entrepreneur Tehseen Poonawalla, who was recently seen on the reality show `Lock Upp`, revealed an interesting secret to save fashion designer and co-contestant Saisha Shinde from nomination.

He shared that once he slept with a woman at the request of her husband.

Bollywood actress and host Kangana Ranaut told Tehseen that you can save one person from nomination this week on the show.

 

But for that, she puts the condition that he has to share a secret about him in front of everyone. Tehseen opted to share a secret and save Saisha from nomination.

Tehseen told that once he had to sign a contract and had to sleep with a big industrialist woman.

"I slept with a big industrialist woman for one whole night" because her husband requested that he sleep with his wife.

`Lock Upp` streams on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tehseen PoonawallaLock UppLock Upp showKangana Ranaut
Next
Story

The Khatra Khatra Show: Jacqueline Fernandez asks Karan Kundrra to pole dance but with a TWIST, watch promo

Must Watch

PT12M49S

Russia Ukraine War News: Huge devastation in Ukraine's capital Kyiv