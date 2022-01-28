Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's quirky ad goes viral, fans exclaim 'Geet in the house' - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood's power couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan surprised fans with their new, hilarious ad together as the duo shared screen space after a long time. In the TATA play ad, fans got a glimpse of Kareena and Saif's on-screen romance which made a comeback after a long hiatus.

In the video, Kareena played a customer in a Tata play store while Saif Ali Khan played a salesperson at the store. Kareena walked into the store and asked for a 'Tata Sky' box, in return, Saif presented her with a Tata Play box which irked the actress.

She got angry and said, "Tata Sky chahiye, ji." To this, Saif said, "Wohi hain, ji", inciting a reply from Kareena: "Idiot samjhe hain? M.A English hain ji."

Saif then explained, "Tata Sky ka naam abhi Tata Play ho gaya hai, ji."

While she was leaving, Saif told her, "Vese ek baat bole ji, gusse mein aap bilkul Kareena Kapoor lagti hai."

Watch the video here:

The video received a lot of love from fans and one of them was even reminded of Kareena Kapoor's character from 'Jab We Met' - Geet.

For the unversed, Kareena and Saif got married on October 16, 2012, and are proud parents of two sons- Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

They have starred in several films together such as LOC: Kargil, Kurbaan, Agent Vinod, Omkara and Tashan among others.