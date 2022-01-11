हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan says Saif Ali Khan and mom Sharmila Tagore fight a lot, calls Kareena Kapoor ‘bindaas’

Soha Ali Khan declares herself a 'peacemaker' between Sharmila Tagore and Saif Ali Khan.

Soha Ali Khan says Saif Ali Khan and mom Sharmila Tagore fight a lot, calls Kareena Kapoor ‘bindaas’

New Delhi: Actress Soha Ali Khan is currently busy promoting her web show ‘Kaun Banegi Shikharwati’. The actress in a recent interview opened up about her starry family and revealed that her mother - veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and brother Saif Ali Khan fight a lot. Calling herself a ‘diplomat’ she revealed that it is she who plays the peacemaker. Soha also said Saif’s wife Kareena Kapoor is a ‘bindass’ person.

Talking to RJ Siddharth Kanan Soha said, “My mother is a slight nag...She's very scary actually, it's not sweet at all. Everyone who says Bangla is such a mishti (sweet) language and all it's not at all. She would only lose her temper in Bangla and do hisaab kitaab (accounts) in Bangla. As a result, none of us speaks any Bengali. But she'll just be like if there's any fight that's happening firstly my brother (Saif Ali Khan) and her have this wonderful relationship where every time they fight with each other they call me and I'm the one who has to intercede."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Soha continued, “She'll then pick up the phone (makes noises pretending to speak on the phone) and hang up. I'm just like I didn't do anything. It's just that things that they can't say to each other that they say very easily to me. I'm the diplomat, I'm the third child. I have the inherent charm that I rely on to get my way because otherwise, I would not have proper nutritious meals and education”.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

The actress also called Saif the life of a party and said it is great to see him with Kareena. She called the latter carefree and a very chilled-out person.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Soha Ali KhanSharmila TagoreSaif Ali KhanKareena KapoorKareena Kapoor Khan
Next
Story

Siddharth’s tweet to Saina Nehwal lands him in trouble, NCW seeks action against actor

Must Watch

PT6M15S

Election Rush: Watch all the big news related to elections