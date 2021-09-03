Lambi hai zindagi, milenge phirse: Sidharth Shukla's message for fan leaves netizens heartbroken - Watch

New Delhi: After Bigg Boss 13 fame Sidharth Shukla's sudden death on September 2, the Indian entertainment industry is in shock and reeling from the tragic news. His colleagues from the television world and Bollywood have expressed their condolences to Sidharth's family. On the other hand, fans have poured social media with heartfelt messages and tributes for the late actor.

Among such throwback, nostalgic videos, a fan shared an emotional video of Sidharth Shukla in which he was heard telling the fan that they would meet soon as life is quite long. These words sound bitter-sweet when one listens to them now, considering Sidharth's early departure to his heavenly abode.

In the video, Sidharth was heard saying, "Hey Bug, I'm sorry we couldn't meet. Mujhe pata chala (I came to know) something is wrong with your sister. I hope that she's well. All my love and prayers to her, and I really hope she gets well soon. And I know she will get well soon. You take care, and lambi hai zindagi, milenge phirse (life is long, we'll cross paths). Take care, bye."

Check out the emotional video:

Sidharth Shukla breathed his last on September 2, 2021. His untimely demise has left his family and fans grieving. Although initial reports suggest he died of a heart attack, the exact cause of his death is yet to be ascertained. He was 40.

In the recent development, the late actor's post-mortem report has been handed over to the Mumbai police this morning. However, as per our sources, it has been learnt that doctors who conducted the post-mortem have reserved their opinion report.

No external injury marks were sustained on the body, as per the report. However, Sidharth Shukla's viscera samples have been sent for chemical analysis to get a clear picture of the cause behind his death, reportedly. According to sources, his histopathology study will be conducted and the cause of death will be clear only then.