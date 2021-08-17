Mouni Roy's warm summer day in pop pink printed bikini is raising the heat - In Pics

New Delhi: Actress Mouni Roy is a social media sensation with an ocean of fan following loving her style. The stunner took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of smouldering pictures in a printed pop pink bikini.

Mouni Roy wrote in the caption: Remnants of a warm summer day

On the work front, she will be seen in 'Brahmastra'. The film happens to be the first part of the trilogy, produced by Dharma Productions. Mouni, who won a million hearts as 'Naagin' in small screens will be seen playing a negative role in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra'.

Fans are now eagerly waiting for her next big film 'Brahmastra' which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

Mouni was seen in Romeo Akbar Walter and Made in China with John Abraham and Rajkummar Rao respectively. In 2020, she featured in ZEE5 original film London Confidential.