New Delhi: Days after a woman's message on a Rs 10 note went viral on Twitter, another photo has appeared which seems to be a reply to the woman -- Kusum's message. For the unversed, a few days ago, a Twitter user shared a picture of a Rs 10 mote which had a hand-written message on it for a man named Vishal written by his lover Kusum.

The woman who wrote it wanted to inform her lover Vishal that she was getting married on April 26 and wanted to run away with him before her wedding. The message read, "Vishal meri shaadi April 26 ko hai. Mujhe bhaga ke le jaana. I “heart” you. Tumhari Kusum (Vishal, I am getting married on April 26. Please take me with you. I love you. Yours, Kusum)"

Take a look at the picture:

A new photo has gone viral on social media which reportedly has Visha's response to Kusum's message. It read: "Mujhe tumhara message mil gaya hai. Main tumhe lene aaoonga. I love you, Tumhara Vishal (I have received your message. I will come to pick you up. Yours Vushal)"

This incident led to a meme fest on Twitter as when Kusum's message first went viral on social media, netizens urged each other to amplify the message so that it could reach Visha. One user wrote, "Twitter, show your power. Please amplify and tag all the Vishals that you know."

This new viral photo reminded netizens of the popular 'Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai' meme in 2016.