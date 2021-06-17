Naagin actress Nia Sharma's Candy Cane look with plunging neckline goes viral - In pics

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nia Sharma

Naagin actress Nia Sharma&#039;s Candy Cane look with plunging neckline goes viral - In pics

New Delhi: Television's one of the most famous actresses, Nia Sharma has a strong fashion sense and her recent look is solid proof! She posed in her Candy Cane avatar, with fans loving her pictures on Instagram.

As soon as Naagin actress Nia Sharma dropped her sensational pictures, pulling off a plunging neckline in a red-white dress with a long slit. She captioned the post reading: This is my CANDY CANE look!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

However, some did try to pull her down with negative comments on her outfit. But Nia sure knows how to give a royal ignore to trolls like a boss lady!

Nia Sharma made her TV debut in Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha in 2010. She became a household name with shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Naagin.

Nia won the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India which was a special edition in 2020. She participated with other known telly faces such as Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachhiya, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Patel etc.

She has a massive fanbase of around 6.1 million followers on Instagram alone. 

 

