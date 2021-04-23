हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nia Sharma

Naagin star Nia Sharma's smouldering bikini shoot on beach heats up Instagram!

Nia Sharma made her TV debut in Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha in 2010. She became a household name with shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Naagin.

Naagin star Nia Sharma&#039;s smouldering bikini shoot on beach heats up Instagram!

New Delhi: Popular television actress Nia Sharma sure knows how to heat up social media with her stunning posts. Recently, she posted a bikini photoshoot of hers by the beach and needless to say it garnered maximum attention online.

Donning a stylish two-piece, Nia Sharma wrote in the caption: In my head is where I paint my own Portraits.. No one else will and that’s fine by me. #vibemattersthemost

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Several telly celeb stars and her friends commented on it. From Achint Kaur, Adaa Khan, Priya Banerjee to Vineet Raina, Supriya Raina Shukla - all lauded Nia for a stunning photoshoot. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Nia Sharma made her TV debut in Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha in 2010. She became a household name with shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Naagin.

Nia won the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India which was a special edition in 2020. She participated with other known telly faces such as Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachhiya, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Patel etc.

She has a massive fanbase of around 6 million followers on Instagram alone. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Nia Sharmania sharma picsNia Sharma BikiniNia Sharma photosNia Sharma Instagram
Next
Story

Kundali Bhagya's Preeta aka Shraddha Arya's bold look in polka-dot dress is too hot to handle - See pics

Must Watch

PT10M16S

PM Modi to chair 3 high-level meeting amid oxygen crisis