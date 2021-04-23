Naagin star Nia Sharma's smouldering bikini shoot on beach heats up Instagram!

New Delhi: Popular television actress Nia Sharma sure knows how to heat up social media with her stunning posts. Recently, she posted a bikini photoshoot of hers by the beach and needless to say it garnered maximum attention online.

Donning a stylish two-piece, Nia Sharma wrote in the caption: In my head is where I paint my own Portraits.. No one else will and that’s fine by me. #vibemattersthemost

Several telly celeb stars and her friends commented on it. From Achint Kaur, Adaa Khan, Priya Banerjee to Vineet Raina, Supriya Raina Shukla - all lauded Nia for a stunning photoshoot.

Nia Sharma made her TV debut in Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha in 2010. She became a household name with shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Naagin.

Nia won the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India which was a special edition in 2020. She participated with other known telly faces such as Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachhiya, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Patel etc.

She has a massive fanbase of around 6 million followers on Instagram alone.