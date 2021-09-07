Naagin actress Nia Sharma's smouldering look in white bralette and slit skirt is too hot to handle - Watch her Do Ghoont song!

New Delhi: The bold and beautiful Nia Sharma was recently seen as a guest in Bigg Boss OTT house. Her presence was loved by inmates and fans alike. Well, the Naagin of small-screens has featured in a new music video titled 'Do Ghoont' which is a remix version of the classic 1973 song Do Ghoont Mujhe Bhi Pila De Sharabi starring the iconic Mumtaz.

Nia Sharma took to her social media handles and dropped a sneak-peek of her Do Ghoont video and we must say, brace yourselves for her smouldering avatar. Take a look here:

Dressed in a white bralette top and slit skirt style costume, Nia Sharma has upped the hotness quotient of the song.

Nia Sharma made her TV debut in Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha in 2010. She became a household name with shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Naagin.

Nia won the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India which was a special edition in 2020. She participated with other known telly faces such as Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachhiya, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Patel etc.

She has a massive fanbase of around 6.3 million followers on Instagram alone.