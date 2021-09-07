हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nia Sharma

Naagin actress Nia Sharma's smouldering look in white bralette and slit skirt is too hot to handle - Watch her Do Ghoont song!

Nia Sharma took to her social media handles and dropped a sneak-peek of her Do Ghoont video and we must say, brace yourselves for her smouldering avatar. 

Naagin actress Nia Sharma&#039;s smouldering look in white bralette and slit skirt is too hot to handle - Watch her Do Ghoont song!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The bold and beautiful Nia Sharma was recently seen as a guest in Bigg Boss OTT house. Her presence was loved by inmates and fans alike. Well, the Naagin of small-screens has featured in a new music video titled 'Do Ghoont' which is a remix version of the classic 1973 song Do Ghoont Mujhe Bhi Pila De Sharabi starring the iconic Mumtaz. 

Nia Sharma took to her social media handles and dropped a sneak-peek of her Do Ghoont video and we must say, brace yourselves for her smouldering avatar. Take a look here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Dressed in a white bralette top and slit skirt style costume, Nia Sharma has upped the hotness quotient of the song. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Nia Sharma made her TV debut in Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha in 2010. She became a household name with shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Naagin.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Nia won the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India which was a special edition in 2020. She participated with other known telly faces such as Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachhiya, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Patel etc.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

She has a massive fanbase of around 6.3 million followers on Instagram alone. 

 

Tags:
Nia Sharmania sharma songnia sharma picsNia Sharma photosNia Sharma InstagramBigg Boss OTTTrendingdo ghoont song
