Viral video: Nia Sharma's hot dance with BFF Reyhna Pandit will leave your jaws on the floor - Watch

New Delhi: Actress Nia Sharma is a social media favourite. And why not? After all, she sure knows how to keep up with the trends. The stunner recently dropped a dance video on Instagram where she can be seen grooving with another TV star and her BFF Reyhna Pandit.

Both Nia Sharma and Reyhna Pandit dance to Kayla Nicole’s song Bundles feat Taylor Girlz. Needless to say, the video went viral on social media platforms with many fans loving the moves.

Nia Sharma made her TV debut in Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha in 2010. She became a household name with shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Naagin.

Nia won the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India which was a special edition in 2020. She participated with other known telly faces such as Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachhiya, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Patel etc.

She has a massive fanbase of around 6.3 million followers on Instagram alone.