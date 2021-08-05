हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nia Sharma

Viral video: Nia Sharma's hot dance with BFF Reyhna Pandit will leave your jaws on the floor - Watch

Nia Sharma recently dropped a dance video on Instagram where she can be seen grooving with another TV star and her BFF Reyhna Pandit.

Viral video: Nia Sharma&#039;s hot dance with BFF Reyhna Pandit will leave your jaws on the floor - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Nia Sharma is a social media favourite. And why not? After all, she sure knows how to keep up with the trends. The stunner recently dropped a dance video on Instagram where she can be seen grooving with another TV star and her BFF Reyhna Pandit.

Both Nia Sharma and Reyhna Pandit dance to Kayla Nicole’s song Bundles feat Taylor Girlz. Needless to say, the video went viral on social media platforms with many fans loving the moves. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Nia Sharma made her TV debut in Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha in 2010. She became a household name with shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Naagin.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90)

Nia won the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India which was a special edition in 2020. She participated with other known telly faces such as Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachhiya, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Patel etc.

She has a massive fanbase of around 6.3 million followers on Instagram alone. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Nia Sharmania sharma picsnia sharma videonia sharma danceNia Sharma InstagramNia Sharma photosReyhna PanditNaagin actress
Next
Story

Trending now: Rajasthani song Kajaliyo featuring Akanksha Sharma hits 100 mn views on YouTube - Watch

Must Watch

PT1M13S

Ravi Kumar Dahiya creates history, enters the gold medal final