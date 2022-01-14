Naagin fame Nia Sharma's HOT pole dancing video takes internet by storm: Watch

New Delhi: TV star Nia Sharma is known for her boldness and fearlessness. She's not afraid to do or speak what she wants and that's what fans admire about the Naagin fame actress.

Recently, she stunned fans with her pole-dancing video on Instagram which got over 5 lakh likes. The actress, it appears, is learning the art of pole dancing and decided to share her progress of Day 2 with her fans.

In the video, Nia is seen wearing a sports bra and cycling shorts. She was seen lifting herself and wrapping her body around the pole. Then she swung around it like a pro. All this while, her teacher was instructing her what to do in the background.

Nia looked absolutely stunning in the video and impressed fans with her performance.

Take a look at the video:

The Naagin of small-screens is popular for her music videos such as 'Phoonk Le' and 'Do Ghoont' which is a remix version of the classic 1973 song Do Ghoont Mujhe Bhi Pila De Sharabi starring the iconic Mumtaz.

Nia Sharma made her TV debut in Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha in 2010. She became a household name with shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan and Naagin.

Nia won the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India which was a special edition in 2020. She participated with other known telly faces such as Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachhiya, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Patel etc.