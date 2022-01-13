Nia Sharma dances with auto-rickshaw drivers on ‘Phoonk Le’, trolls call her Urfi Javed ‘ki ammi’ - WATCH

New Delhi: Actress Nia Sharma is known for her super hot looks. The ‘Jamai Raja’ actress is currently busy promoting her latest music video - ‘Phoonk Le’. The song is sung by Nikhita Gandhi and features Nia. The actress has promoted her song on Bigg Boss 15 and at a Pan-beedi show. Nia recently grooved with auto-rickshaw driver’s on ‘Phoonk Le’ to promote it.

Check it out:

In the video, Nia can be seen standing in the middle and auto wallahs standing behind her. The actress is dressed in high-waisted black tights that she paired with a white cotton-shirt crop top. Nia wore pencil heel black boots and black sunglasses to complete her look.

While many were impressed with Nia’s video, trollers did not deter to attack her. “Urfi javed ki Ammi Nia sharma,” wrote one. Another commented, “Rakhi Sawant mini”. While, a third commented, “Corona gye kya”. However, Nia’s fans liked her latest video. “Yeh Bandi Zabardast hai,” commented one of them.

Talking about her journey, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble the ‘Naagin’ actress shared how producers did not pay her after she had worked forcing her to beg them.

“We have been made to beg, cry and to plead. Why should an actor always beg and plead to producers. I didn’t come from a wealthy family. I have rents, EMIs to pay but why do I need to utter it from my mouth when my very deserving payment is due? I made sure to extract to those no matter how. I was ready you blacklist me or don’t give me work again, I never cared those things,” shared Nia.