हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma dances with auto-rickshaw drivers on ‘Phoonk Le’, trolls call her Urfi Javed ‘ki ammi’ - WATCH

'Urfi javed ki Ammi Nia sharma' writes a troller on Naagin actress video.

Nia Sharma dances with auto-rickshaw drivers on ‘Phoonk Le’, trolls call her Urfi Javed ‘ki ammi’ - WATCH
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Nia Sharma is known for her super hot looks. The ‘Jamai Raja’ actress is currently busy promoting her latest music video - ‘Phoonk Le’. The song is sung by Nikhita Gandhi and features Nia. The actress has promoted her song on Bigg Boss 15 and at a Pan-beedi show. Nia recently grooved with auto-rickshaw driver’s on ‘Phoonk Le’ to promote it.

Check it out:

In the video, Nia can be seen standing in the middle and auto wallahs standing behind her. The actress is dressed in high-waisted black tights that she paired with a white cotton-shirt crop top. Nia wore pencil heel black boots and black sunglasses to complete her look. 

While many were impressed with Nia’s video, trollers did not deter to attack her. “Urfi javed ki Ammi Nia sharma,” wrote one. Another commented, “Rakhi Sawant mini”. While, a third commented, “Corona gye kya”. However, Nia’s fans liked her latest video. “Yeh Bandi Zabardast hai,” commented one of them.

Talking about her journey, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble the ‘Naagin’ actress shared how producers did not pay her after she had worked forcing her to beg them.

“We have been made to beg, cry and to plead. Why should an actor always beg and plead to producers. I didn’t come from a wealthy family. I have rents, EMIs to pay but why do I need to utter it from my mouth when my very deserving payment is due? I made sure to extract to those no matter how. I was ready you blacklist me or don’t give me work again, I never cared those things,” shared Nia.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Nia SharmaPhoonk LeNikhita GandhiT SeriesUrfi Javed
Next
Story

Hyderabad police book actor Siddharth for tweet against Saina Nehwal

Must Watch

PT7M55S

DNA: Miracle of medical science - pig's heart in human body