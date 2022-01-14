Pageant queens Dia Mirza, Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta stun in Miss India throwback pic

New Delhi: Dia Mirza walked down memory lane on Thursday as she shared an old, priceless picture with Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta from their beauty pageant days. In the picture, the ladies look stunning as they donned sashes of their respective pageants.

The trio was dressed in black but had worn the colour in their unique styles. While Priyanka wore a strappy black dress, Lara looked dapper in a pant-suit and Dia looked chic in a long coat and black pants. The three ladies were seen leaning on each other and posing for the picture.

Dia captioned the picture saying, "Throwing it back to the year 2000 with @priyankachopra @larabhupathi."

Take a look at the pic:

On the work front, Lara Dutta was last seen in the web series Kaun Banegi Shikharwati along with Soha Ali Khan and Naseeruddin Shah. Before that she made headlines for her upbeat, modern family series 'Hiccups and Hookups' co-starring Prateik Babbar.

Dia Mirza was last seen in Taapsee Pannu's 'Thappad'. On the personal front, she welcomed her first baby boy Avyaan in 2021 with her husband and businessman Vaibhav Rekhi.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss starrer ‘The Matrix Resurrections ‘, where she played the role of Sati. She will be next seen in thriller web series ‘Citadel’ and rom-com film ‘Text For You’ among others. PeeCee is also expected to return to Bollywood with Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Ley Zaraa’ that stars her along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.