Priyanka Chopra gives an EPIC reply to having kids with hubby Nick Jonas!

New Delhi: The global icon Priyanka Chopra recently graced the cover of Vanity Fair, looking absolutely stunning. She's on the cover of the February 2022 edition of the magazine celebrated internationally.

In a detailed interview for the magazine, PeeCee talked about various things. From her Bollywood career to international success - the actress opened up on all facts.

Talking about plans of starting a family and having children, Priyanka Chopra quipped, "They’re a big part of our desire for the future. By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens.” Both Nick and Priyanka lead busy lives, when pointed to that, PeeCee gives fun reply saying, "No, we’re not too busy to practice,” she says.

She even clarified that the couple is ready to slow down when a child enters their lives. “I’m okay with that. We’re both okay with that", she said.

Vanity Fair magazine introduces her as 'the global star on shaking up Hollywood, smashing stereotypes, and settling in with Nick Jonas'.

Back home, Priyanka will be seen in Zoya Akhtar production with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in Jee Le Zaraa. It is slated to release in 2023.