Parineeti Chopra SLAMS talent show for falsely featuring her as a judge, calls it 'absolute sham'

New Delhi: Actress Parineeti Chopra recently called out the Twitter handle for a kids talent show for falsely using her name as one of the judges in the talent show's tournament. She took to Twitter to share the screenshot of the false ad which featured her face and claimed that she was a judge there.

Along with the screenshot, she clarified that she is not associated with the above show and asked the page to remove her name and not take advantage of gullible parents and kids.

She wrote, "Absolute SHAM – I am not associated with this show in any way. Request you to kindly remove my name and not take advantage of kids and their parents in this way."

Take a look at her tweet:

Absolute SHAM - I am not associated with this show in any way. Request you to kindly remove my name and not take advantage of kids and their parents in this way. pic.twitter.com/HlTzVfuA5P — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) December 18, 2021

Parineeti has had three movie releases this year with Netflix’s Hindi remake of The Girl On The Train, and a biopic on badminton champion Saina Nehwal titled ‘Saina’ and Dibaker Banerjee’s ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ opposite actor Arjun Kapoor.

While The Girl On The Train is available on Netflix, the latter two films are available on Amazon Prime Videos for streaming.

She will be next seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal' alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in the film.