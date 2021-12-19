Alia Bhatt flaunts dance moves on Shah Rukh Khan's song at friend's dreamy bachelorette: Pics

New Delhi: Superstar Alia Bhatt recently attended her close friend Meghna Goyal's bachelorette party on the outskirts of Mumbai with her other girl pals. The actress, although didn't post pictures from the fun-filled event on her social media, featured on Anushka Ranjan and Meghna Goyal's Instagram posts.

In one of the videos, shared by Meghna, Alia was seen dancing to Shah Rukh Khan's song 'Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon' from his film 'Yes Boss' along with her besties. In another photo, Alia was seen wearing a gorgeous orange dress with neatly tied hair.

Take a look at the pics from the celebration:

Alia has been very busy with promotions of her upcoming film 'Brahmastra' with Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji.

'Brahmastra' features Ranbir as Shiva, a man born with special powers; Alia as Isha, his love interest, and Amitabh Bachchan as his mentor. The film was initially titled ‘Dragon’ and Ayan Mukerji said the team changed the name to 'Brahmastra' as it was a more appropriate choice.

She will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' which will have its world premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival in February, 2022.