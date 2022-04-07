New Delhi: Looks like both Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan have moved on in their personal lives and currently are in a secure space with present partners. While the desi Greek god is rumoured to be dating Saba Azad, interior designer Sussanne is in a relationship with actor Arslan Goni, allegedly.

The ex-couples headed to Goa last night with their current flames at the opening of Sussanne's new restaurant - Vedro. Guess what? Kind of making it Instagram official, the couples were first papped walking hand-in-hand at the airport on separate occasions and then came the picture blast.

Pooja Bedi posted a few inside party photos of Hrithik-Saba, Sussanne and Arslan together under one roof. And now, a fresh photo of the awesome couples has been shared online by popular pap Viral Bhayani.

Meanwhile, Pooja Bedi confirmed Hrithik and Sussanne finding love again. In an interview with Bombay Times, she said, "It wasn’t my party, but Sussanne’s! It was all her hard work and the ability to multi-task and host something on this scale, and I don’t want to take away from that. She hosted a party to launch a café in Panjim for which she’s done the interiors, hence all of us were there. This Sunday, I am launching my café, too, and I hope we’ll have a similar vibe."

Pooja added, "Overall, I am just happy when people find love, as not all relationships last forever. So, when you move out of what is not working and find someone who enables and empowers your journey ahead, it becomes liberating for any individual. You feel glad to leave behind what was wonderful, but wasn’t working anymore. Everyone must find meaningful and purposeful relationships at different phases of their lives. I'm delighted both Hrithik and Sussanne maintain so much respect and support between them and that both have found love again."