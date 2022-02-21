हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Hrithik Roshan

PIC: Hrithik Roshan's rumoured GF Saba Azad enjoys 'bestest Sunday' lunch with his family

Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan have been making buzz ever since they were spotted holding hands last month.

PIC: Hrithik Roshan&#039;s rumoured GF Saba Azad enjoys &#039;bestest Sunday&#039; lunch with his family
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood's Greek God Hrithik Roshan and actor-musician Saba Azad have been rumoured to be dating ever since they were spotted together for the last few weeks. Neither Hrithik nor Saba Azad has reacted to the rumours and made any announcement as yet. 

However, Saba has once again raised speculations after she was clicked at the Roshans' family Sunday lunch. Yes, that's right. Hrithik Roshan's uncle Rajesh Roshan shared a picture from the lunch which included Saba as well.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)

 

She even commented on the picture and wrote, "Bestest Sunday" with a smiling emoji.

Take a look at the picture:

 

For the unversed, Saba Azad dated Naseeruddin Shah's son Imaad Shah for the longest and the two were in a live-in relationship. 

On the other hand, Hrithik and Sussanne were married to each other for several years. The two dated for almost four days before they tied the knot after his debut film 'Kaho Naa Pyar Hain'. However, in 2014, the duo separated and got divorced. They still share cordial terms with each other and continue to co-parent their children - Hrehaan and Hridaan. 

On the work front, Saba was last seen in the Sony LIV series 'Rocket Boys'.

She had made her debut with 'Dil Kabaddi,' and was also seen in the 2011 film 'Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge' alongside Saqib Saleem. She featured in 'Detective Byomkesh Bakshy' opposite late Sushant Singh Rajput. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)

 

Saba was last seen in an anthology series 'Feels like Ishq' which was released in 2021. 

