Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan cheers for Saba Azad, calls her 'extremely talented'

Hrithik and Sussanne were married to each other for several years. The two dated for almost four days before they tied the knot after his debut film 'Kaho Naa Pyar Hain'.

Hrithik Roshan&#039;s ex-wife Sussanne Khan cheers for Saba Azad, calls her &#039;extremely talented&#039;
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Hrithik Roshan's former wife and noted interior designer Sussanne Khan gave a shout-out to musician and actress Saba Azad, who is rumoured to be in a relationship with the 'War' actor. Sussanne took to Instagram and dropped a couple of pictures which shows Saba performing on stage at an event in Mumbai. 

Sussanne captioned the post, "What an amazing eve..! You are super cool and supremely talented @sabazad @madboymink." She also geo-tagged the location as Soho House in Mumbai. 

Hrithik Roshan

Saba responded to the post and wrote, "Thanks my Suzie, so so happy you were there last night."

Actor Varun Mitra posted a photo of Saba on his Instagram stories as well, and credited Hrithik Roshan's cousin, Pashmina for the photo.

Saba debuted with the 2008 film Dil Kabaddi. She then appeared in the lead role in 2011's 'Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge'. She also appeared in a segment in the Netflix anthology 'Feels Like Ishq'. She is currently seen in the web series 'Rocket Boys', which is streaming on SonyLIV.

Earlier this month, Hrithik and Saba were clicked as they were exiting a restaurant in Mumbai. 

Hrithik and Sussanne were married to each other for several years. The two dated for almost four days before they tied the knot after his debut film 'Kaho Naa Pyar Hain'. However, in 2014, the duo separated and got divorced. They still share cordial terms with each other and continue to co-parent their children - Hrehaan and Hridaan. 

Sussanne, a noted interior designer, is rumoured to be dating actor Arslan Goni. The two are often seen dropping mushy comments on each other's social media posts. 

