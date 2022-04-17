Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt receive cheeky wishes from condom brands, see posts!

New Delhi: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt received wishes from fans and their family and friends as they tied the knot on April 14. The lovebirds have been the talk of the town ever since reports of their wedding started making round on the internet.

Now, it's their wedding photos which have been going viral as admire their love for each other. Since their wedding is still the talk of the town, several brands have dedicated social media posts to the couple as a marketing technique.

Condom brands such as Durex and Skore shared interesting posts on Alia and Ranbir's wedding. While Durex shared a post that read, "Hum naa rahein jo, Fun toh nahin hai", Skore wrote, "Hey Rockstar, we know Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, but don't forget us when she is Raazi."

Take a look at their posts:

For the unversed, Newlywed couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had hosted their post wedding bash on Saturday (April 16) at RK's home Vastu which was attended by several celebrities such as Karisma Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, etc.

It was certainly a star-studded affair and marked the end of Ranbir and Alia's flamboyant wedding festivities. Many celebs such as Karisma Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor had shared pictures from the party on their Instagram.

Coming to Ranbir and Alia's love story, the two fell in love with each other five years ago, when they started filming for Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’. The movie is expected to hit the theatres on September 9, 2022.