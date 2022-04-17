हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ranbir Kapoor

Newlywed Ranbir Kapoor is back to work, fans ask 'no holiday for honeymoon?'

Ranbir Kapoor was spotted by paps on Sunday (April 17) as he headed back to work after his wedding with Alia Bhatt.

Newlywed Ranbir Kapoor is back to work, fans ask &#039;no holiday for honeymoon?&#039;
Pic Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Ranbir Kapoor who recently tied the knot with Alia Bhatt in a private ceremony on April 14 has reportedly returned back to work the day after his post-wedding party. The actor was spotted making his first casual appearance after the wedding on Sunday (April 17).

Paps caught a glimpse of the actor as he headed out for work in a blue shirt and biege pants. He waved at paps and gestured at them with a thumbs up sign.

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared a glimpse of the actor as he was out and about.

Fans were impressed by his decision to return to work so soon after his wedding. One fan even asked the actor why he didn't take a holiday for his honeymoon. 

ranbir 

Take a look:

 

For the unversed, Newlywed couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had hosted their post wedding bash on Saturday (April 16) at RK's home Vastu which was attended by several celebrities such as Karisma Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, etc.

It was certainly a star-studded affair and marked the end of Ranbir and Alia's flamboyant wedding festivities. Many celebs such as Karisma Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor had shared pictures from the party on their Instagram.

Coming to Ranbir and Alia's love story, the two fell in love with each other five years ago, when they started filming for Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahamastra’. The movie is expected to hit the theatres on September 9, 2022. 

