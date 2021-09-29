हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Dilaik struts in a neon bikini, dips into beach waters at Maldives - In Pics

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik donned a stunning neon bikini, and needless to say that her photos broke the internet. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Television actress Rubina Dilaik is chilling in the Maldives, enjoying her me-time under the sun on the picturesque beach holiday. She shared some jaw-dropping photos from her vacation, sending fans into a tizzy. 

On the work front, Rubina Dilaik has commenced shooting for her debut film Ardh. It is directed by singer and music composer Palash Muchhal. The story is about a struggling actor in Mumbai. It features Rajpal Yadav, Hiten Tejwani and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in pivotal roles.

Some time back, Rubina and husband Abhinav Shukla collaborated for a ‘very special’ music video titled Tumse Pyaar Hai. The music video featuring the duo is sung by Vishal Mishra and is produced by Vyrl Originals.

Abhinav and Rubina got married in 2018 in a private ceremony in Shimla. Their intimate wedding was attended by family and close friends. Together, they featured in Bigg Boss 14. 

Abhinav was recently seen in stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11, hosted by Rohit Shetty.   

 

 

