Rubina Dilaik wishes hubby Abhinav Shukla happy birthday with mushy post, calls him a ‘gentleman’

New Delhi: Bigg Boss 14 winner actress Rubina Dilaik took to Instagram to wish actor husband Abhinav Shukla for his 39th birthday on Monday (September 27). The Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki fame actress penned a long note for her husband in which she confessed of ‘rising’ in love (not falling) with him all over again as she sees him constantly evolve.

“ou have defined the true meaning of a Gentleman ! Your learning zeal in life , your way of living simply, protecting your loved ones, helping others and so much more that every-time I see a new YOU , I grow (not fall) in Love over and over again,” Rubina had written.

Calling Abhinav her ‘sunshine’, she had also written, “Thank you for Being You , and This YOU is worth celebrating not just once a year but every day …. Happy Birthday my Sunshine @ashukla09”.

Earlier, Rubina was seen enjoying a pre-birthday brunch with Abhinav and his Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 co-star and friend Astha Gill. “Brrrrunchhhh with this sweetie @aasthagill ….And the hottie (bday boy….. 3days to go )@ashukla09,” the actress had captioned her post.

Abhinav Shukla too seemed to be excited to ring in his birthday. The actor earlier shared a post with his wife Rubina in which he can be seen jumping in excitement to celebrate his birthday. “Jumping cause its my Birthday and shez gotta plan …..” the actor had captioned his post.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla had appeared together in the fourteenth season of Bigg Boss together, where the former revealed in a task that her marriage with Abhinav was on the brink of a divorce before they entered the show.

The two have however resolved their differences and are going strong. The two have worked in music videos together after coming out of Bigg Boss 14.