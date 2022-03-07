हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Salman Khan

Salman Khan's younger version is disappointed to hear actor isn't married, watch hilarious video

Salman Khan has again raised speculations on his marriage with a new ad campaign. Watch it here.

Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Salman Khan's latest Pepsi ad which raised questions on his marriage is here with its part two. In the previous ad, Salman was seen talking to a younger version of himself as Prem from the movie 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun'. Prem was seen asking Salman Khan if he's married to which Salman mysteriously replied, "Ho Gayi'. 

However, in part 2, it is revealed that he wasn't talking about himself but all his ex-girlfriends. When the younger Salman asked "Aur Shaadi", the older Salman said, “Hogayi. Tumhari sab girlfriends ki."

In the caption of the video, he wrote, "Double Salman. Double Swag. Too Much Fun!"

Watch the hilarious ad here:

 

Salman is rumoured to be dating singer Iulia Vantur and she is often spotted at the actor's family events. However, they haven't confirmed their relationship.

Bollywood superstar was last seen in Antim: The Finale Truth with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan's much-awaited spy thriller 'Tiger 3' has been locked for an Eid release. It is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 21, 2023.

The first instalment 'Ek Tha Tiger' directed by Kabir Khan released in 2012. The second 'Tiger Zinda Hai' released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

(With IANS inputs)

