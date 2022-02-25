हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Salman Khan

Salman Khan grooves with niece and nephew to his hit song 'Allah Duhai', watch adorable video

It is no secret that Salman adores his nieces and nephews. The actor leaves no chance to shower love on the children in his family and pictures and videos of the same often surface on social media. 

Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: It is no secret that Salman adores his nieces and nephews. The actor leaves no chance to shower love on the children in his family and pictures and videos of the same often surface on social media. 

The superstar is known to be good with kids and his latest video with his niece Ayat and nephew Ahil is winning over the internet. A video of Salman dancing with the children has found its way to the internet and has gone viral on the internet. Salman, who is currently in Dubai for his performance at Dubai’s Expo 2020, can be seen trying to get those adorable kids dance to the song 'Allah Duhai' from his movie 'Race 3' in a now-viral video.

Take a look at the video below: 

The star-studded tour performance at Dubai Expo 2020 is taking place at Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Stadium. As per the media report, this year for the Da-Bangg tour, Salman will be joined by Sonakshi Sinha, Pooja Hegde, Disha Patani, Aayush Sharma, Guru Randhawa, Saiee Manjrekar, Kamaal Khan, and Maniesh Paul. 

Meanwhile, his fans and followers went berserk watching the adorable moment between their favourite actor and his nephew and niece and flooded the video with likes and several comments. 

On the work front, Salman has films with 'Tiger 3' with Katrina Kaif, 'Bhaijaan' with Pooja Hegde, and 'Kick 2'. He has also announced the second instalment of 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'. 
 

 

Salman KhanSalman Khan filmsSalman Khan danceArpita KhanAayush Sharma
