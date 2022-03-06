हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Salman Khan's younger version asks him if he's married, he says 'Ho gayi' in new viral ad: WATCH

Salman Khan recently shared a hilarious ad video on his Instagram which has got fans wondering about his marriage plans.

Salman Khan&#039;s younger version asks him if he&#039;s married, he says &#039;Ho gayi&#039; in new viral ad: WATCH
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan often gets asked about his marriage plans especially now that he is rumoured to be dating singer Iulia Vantur. However, the answer always evades us as 'Bhai' refuses to give a straight answer to the question.

Instead, it appears he's taken it in his stride and now regularly jokes about it during shows and ads.

For instance, in a recent ad campaign, Salman Khan from the past was seen asking his present self if he's married. In the video, a CGI version of a younger Salman Khan from Hum Aapke Hain Koun was seen asking Salman, "Aur shaadi?". To this, the present Salman Khan replied, "Ho gayi" which surprises the younger version as he asked in disbelief, "Ho gayi?"

As he shared the video, she wrote in the caption, "Hui ya na hui…jaanne ke liye parson dekho!!!"

Watch the hilarious video here:

 

Bollywood superstar was last seen in Antim: The Finale Truth with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan's much-awaited spy thriller 'Tiger 3' has been locked for an Eid release. It is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 21, 2023.

The first instalment 'Ek Tha Tiger' directed by Kabir Khan released in 2012. The second 'Tiger Zinda Hai' released in 2017 and was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

(With IANS inputs)

