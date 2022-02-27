Shabana Azmi's niece opens up on 'horrific experience' with Ola cab driver, calls it 'unacceptable' in viral post

New Delhi: Veteran actress Shabana Azmi re-shared her 21-year-old niece's Facebook post detailing her bad experience with an Ola cab driver. She took to Twitter to share the long Facebook post and called her niece's experience 'horrific'.

Shabana Azmi's niece wrote on Facebook, "My Ola ride from lower Patel to Andheri West - The cab driver accepted my ride and came to pick me up. 5 minutes into the ride, he realized there was a lot of traffic and that he’d reach home late, so he made me get off in the middle of Dadar bridge. It was late in the night, making it difficult to find another cab. I had to walk down the bridge and walk through Dadar market. It took me 2 hours to reach my destination. His name is Mustakin Khan. Please help, this is unacceptable Ola."

To amplify her message, Shabana re-shared the post on Twitter, she wrote, "My 21 yr old niece had a horrific experience with @Olacabs. @ola_supports."

My 21 yr old niece had a horrific experience with @Olacabs.https://t.co/37D8WIuWXr totally unacceptable @ola_supports — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) February 26, 2022

Later, the official Facebook page of Ola responded and wrote, "We can understand how unpleasant this must have been for you and never wanted you to have such an experience with us, Meghna. Please share the CRN of this ride with us via Inbox so that our team can assist you at the earliest."

On the work front, Shabana Azmi will next be seen in Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' with Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Dharmendra.

On the personal front, she is married to Javed Akhtar since 1984. The duo recently attended Javed Akhtar's son Farhan Akhtar's second wedding with Shibani Dandekar.