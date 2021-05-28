Shanaya Kapoor flaunts her washboard abs in new pic, dad Sanjay Kapoor's comment wins internet!

New Delhi: The young and aspiring star, Shanaya Kapoor is making her Instagram presence loud and clear. She often drops sensational photoshoots or belly dance covers, making her fans quite excited for her big debut.

Recently, Shanaya Kapoor shared a picture post on Instagram, flaunting her washboard abs. The stunner got rave comments from her family and friends but it's daddy cool Sanjay Kapoor's adorable reply which is winning the internet.

Sanjay Kapoor wrote: Can you give me those abs

In March this year, the young and happening Shanaya Kapoor announced her debut film with Dharma Productions and teased it with a bold bikini photoshoot.

Shanaya has worked as an assistant director in cousin and gen-next star Janhvi Kapoor's 'Gunjan Saxena: A Kargil Girl' biopic.

Details of her maiden film as an actress are yet to be revealed.

Shanaya, Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan are best buddies, and their pictures together break the internet in split seconds. While Ananya has already entered the movie business and Shanaya on her way, fans are wondering if Suhana Khan will join the bandwagon soon?