Shocking! Tamil actress Nivetha Pethuraj finds cockroach in meal, complains to Swiggy!

New Delhi: In a shocking turn of events, Tamil actress Nivetha Pethuraj found a dead cockroach in her ordered meal through Swiggy on Wednesday (June 23) as per her social media account. Last night, she had taken to Instagram to share a disturbing image of a cockroach among the rice she had ordered from a restaurant called 'Moonlight Takeaway'. She also wrote a long message detailing her horrifying experience and tagging Swiggy's social media to inform them of the restaurant listed on their app.

She wrote, "I have no idea what standards @swiggyindia and the restaurants nowadays are maintaining. I found cockroaches twice lately in my food. It’s very vital to inspect these restaurants on a regular basis and fine them heavily, if not up to standards. Moonlight takeaway omr,"

After she posted the shocking story, many of her followers replied to her with recounting similar experiences from the particular restaurant. Here's what she wrote, "And from the messages, I'm receiving this apparently not the first time the restaurant added cockroach to their food. How can the restaurant be so reckless? Requesting @swiggindia to remove this restaurant from the app"

In a recent update on Thursday (June 24), she took to her Instagram to inform fans that the restaurant had been removed from the Swiggy website and app. In addition, she also told fans that after authorities ran a check on the food joint, they found 10 Kgs of spoiled meat in their kitchen.

Check out her updated story:

Nivetha made her acting debut in the Tamil film 'Oru Naal Koothu' in 2016. Later she was seen in films such as 'Podhuvaga Emmanasu Thangam' and space fiction thriller 'Tik Tik Tik' for which she was praised by critics.

In 2021, she was seen in Kishore Tirumala directorial 'Red' co-starring Ram Pothineni, Malvika Sharma, and Amritha Aiyer.